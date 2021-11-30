Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.59.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

