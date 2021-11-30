Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after buying an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1,475.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 133.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 8.49%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.