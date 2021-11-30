Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,675 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

