Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,112,000 after buying an additional 1,135,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

