Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the October 31st total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

