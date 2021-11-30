ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

