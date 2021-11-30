Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

JKHY opened at $152.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

