Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,403 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $563.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.74 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

