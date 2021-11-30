Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $68,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

