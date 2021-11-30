Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $61,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

