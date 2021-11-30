Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $38.21 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,373. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

