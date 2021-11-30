Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $44.57 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.06. 47,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.