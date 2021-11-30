Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 25,922 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $77,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. 136,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,187. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

