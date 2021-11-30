Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.88. 29,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,334. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $246.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

