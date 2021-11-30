Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the computer maker will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.93 on Monday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,465 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

