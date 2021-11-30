Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($39.29).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €35.32 ($40.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €36.14 ($41.07).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.