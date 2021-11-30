Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.80

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €36.80 ($41.82) and last traded at €35.78 ($40.66), with a volume of 270815 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.32 ($40.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEN shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.57 ($39.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.63.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

