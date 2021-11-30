John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBSS stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.83.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

