John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.62. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

