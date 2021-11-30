John R. Rettig Sells 2,492 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $738,529.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $17.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,016. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

