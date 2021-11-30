Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

