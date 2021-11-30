Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

