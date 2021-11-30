JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €250.00 ($284.09) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €211.92 ($240.81).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €206.60 ($234.77) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.50. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

