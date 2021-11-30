JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHYHY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,341. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

