Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $95.53

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.53, but opened at $91.43. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

