Keep3rV1 Price Tops $1,085.69 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $1,085.69 or 0.01902166 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $217.14 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

