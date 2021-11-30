Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.41

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 416770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Kemper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Kemper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

