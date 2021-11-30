Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($977.27) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($773.86) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €787.67 ($895.08).

KER stock traded up €18.30 ($20.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €683.80 ($777.05). The company had a trading volume of 246,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €655.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €701.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

