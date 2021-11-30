keyTango (TANGO) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, keyTango has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $25,374.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,343,855 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

