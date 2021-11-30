KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,136 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $140,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.