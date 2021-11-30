Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 338.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.17. Klabin has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

