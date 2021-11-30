Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 195.1% from the October 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOJAF shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Danske lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.