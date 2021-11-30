Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY):

11/18/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/16/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

11/12/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

