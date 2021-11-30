Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNY remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

