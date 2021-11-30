Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.76 ($54.28).

PHIA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

