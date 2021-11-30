Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.