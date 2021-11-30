Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

