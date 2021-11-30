Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,032 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

