Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

