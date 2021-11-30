Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 196,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.