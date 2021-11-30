Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,031 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $151.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.87.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

