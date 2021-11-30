Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 576.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $596.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $652.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

