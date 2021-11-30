Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.48.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 268,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,324. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145,270 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $18,290,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

