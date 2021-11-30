Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

