Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 47,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.