Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

LBRMF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

