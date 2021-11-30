Lambda Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $2.45 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00236590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00088606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,458,390,160 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

