Lands’ End (LE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.70. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

