LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($81.25).

ETR LXS opened at €51.24 ($58.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.67. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

