Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 141.2% in November

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LGAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 91,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

